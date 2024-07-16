Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday ordered the establishment of a hospital in Israel to serve children from the Gaza Strip.

Gallant's office claimed that "the decision was made in light of the stopping of the evacuation of patients through the Rafah Crossing, and in light of the policy to carry out humanitarian operations, which enable the continuation of the fighting and the strengthening of [Israel's] international legitimacy."

It was also stated that "the bringing of the children out of Gaza will be subject to security checks, which will make sure that the patients and those who accompany them are not connected to Hamas and the other terrorist organizations."

Ynet reported that the IDF Medical Corps asked the Ministry of Health and other relevant actors in the health system to prepare for the establishment of the medical facility that will be established on Israeli territory and will treat children from Gaza who suffer from chronic diseases, including cancer, diabetes, and orthopedic injuries.