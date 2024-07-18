The Police Investigations Department of the State Prosecutor's Office filed an indictment in the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court against five officers who threw stun grenades at protesters during a protest in Tel Aviv against the judicial reform, negligently causing injuries to protesters.

The five, including Superintendent Meir Suissa, are accused of throwing stun grenades at the crowd, which at that time was not directing violence against the police officers.

The indictment states, "The great density in which the protesters stood, including children and elderly people, and their frequent movement from place to place, prevented a proper assessment of the grenade landing point, all contrary to police procedure."

"Additionally, despite the terrain and circumstances, the defendants did not choose an alternative means of dispersing the demonstration, which posed a lower risk of bodily harm."

The Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, responded: "The PID's decision to file an indictment against Superintendent Meir Suissa and other officers is tainted by political motives and political pressure - the PID, under the guidance of the Attorney General and the State Prosecutor, adheres to the principle of selective enforcement and provides protection to lawbreakers and road blockers from one side of the political map while trying to deter police officers from enforcing the law against them."