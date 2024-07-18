Following IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF struck the terrorist Anas Murad, the commander of the Islamic Jihad’s Naval Forces in Gaza City.

In another strike, an IAF aircraft directed by IDF and ISA intelligence struck the Islamic Jihad terrorist Ahmad Almasri, who took part in the October 7th massacre.

Almasri was also responsible for the launches of numerous projectiles from Shejaiya toward Israeli communities in southern Israel.

Meanwhile, IDF troops are continuing precise, intelligence-based operational activity in the Rafah area.

Over the last day, IDF troops located several tunnel shafts in the area. Furthermore, in coordination with the IAF, several terrorists were eliminated.