The Military Intelligence Directorate is investigating internally how the most serious oversight in the history of the country occurred, leading to Hamas’ October 7 massacre.

During the probe, details of which were published on Channel 12 News, there were contentious discussions in the Military Intelligence Directorate, some of which ended in the raising of voices. The investigation assessed that the planning of the October 7 massacre began seven or eight years in advance, and the Military Intelligence Directorate missed the preliminary signs.

The assumption in the Military Intelligence Directorate was that Hamas was deterred and the leader of the terrorist organization, Yahya Sinwar, was willing to reach an agreement and improve the economic situation of the residents of the Gaza Strip in order to establish his position.

The concept was that Sinwar could not and did not want to start a war with Israel. In addition, the interpretation that Hamas avoided participating in the two clashes prior to October 7 because it was planning a war, was ignored by the intelligence.

At the same time, the Military Intelligence Directorate said in the investigation that they do not know for sure how it will be possible to prevent incidents similar to October 7 in the future, and are holding discussions on how to prevent a similar event in the future.

The head of the Military Intelligence Directorate, Aharon Haliva, received the findings of the investigation.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in response, "When the investigations are concluded, they will be presented in a transparent manner to the public."