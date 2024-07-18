The Knesset on Wednesday night approved a proposal which establishes the position of the Knesset against the establishment of a Palestinian state west of the Jordan.

The proposal establishes the principled position of the Knesset against the establishment of a Palestinian state. It follows a proposal from February that determined the position of the Knesset against unilateral international recognition of a Palestinian state.

68 MKs voted in favor of the proposal, 9 voted against, and there were no abstentions.

The proposal says, "The Israeli Knesset firmly opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state west of the Jordan. The establishment of a Palestinian state in the heart of the Land of Israel will pose an existential threat to the State of Israel and its citizens, perpetuate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and destabilize the region."

"It will only be a matter of a short time until Hamas takes over the Palestinian state and turns it into a base of radical Islamic terrorism, working in coordination with the axis led by Iran, to eliminate the State of Israel."

"The promotion of the idea of ​​the Palestinian state will be a reward for terrorism and will only encourage Hamas and its supporters who will see this as a victory thanks to the massacre of October 7, 2023, and a prelude to the takeover of jihadist Islam in the Middle East," the proposal reads.

The proposal is an initiative of the New Hope-The National Right Party, led by its Knesset faction chairman, MK Ze'ev Elkin. The motion was supported by members of the Knesset from New Hope-The National Right, Likud, National Unity, Shas, United Torah Judaism, Otzma Yehudit, Yisrael Beytenu and the Religious Zionist Party.

The chairman of New Hope-The National Right, MK Gideon Sa'ar, said, "The decision is intended to express the overwhelming opposition that exists among the people to the establishment of a Palestinian state that would endanger Israel's security and its future. The decision signals to the international community that pressures to impose a Palestinian state on Israel will be futile."

The chairpersons of the Land of Israel lobby in the Knesset, MK Yuli Edelstein, MK Limor Son Har Melech, and MK Simcha Rothman,said, "Today the Israeli Knesset stood like a wall against the idea of ​​establishing a Palestinian state and gave great tidings to the citizens of the State of Israel and made an important statement to the entire world. It is of the utmost importance to strongly oppose a Palestinian state which would constitute a terrorist enterprise and give a reward to our enemies who rise up to destroy us. We praise our colleagues from the coalition and the opposition for making this clear statement to the world."