Earlier this week, the Commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), General (* * * *) Michael Erik Kurilla, arrived in Israel for an official visit hosted by the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi.

According to an IDF statement, "During the visit, the CENTCOM Commander and the Chief of the General Staff held a series of meetings and unit visits."

"The leaders discussed the joint assessment, strategic security issues, regional cooperation, and expanding operational tools as part of addressing challenges in the Middle East and beyond.

"General Kurilla visited several operational units, and met with key members of the IDF staff."

The IDF stressed, "The IDF will continue to deepen its relationship with the United States Armed Forces, stemming from a shared commitment to maintaining regional security and the mutual interests of both armed forces."