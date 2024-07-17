The IDF is delaying the publication of the investigation surrounding the October 7 battles in Kibbutz Nir Oz, due to the heavy criticism of the investigation of the battles in Kibbutz Be'eri, Israel Hayom reported.

The investigation on Nir Oz was expected to be made public next week, but will only be made public mid-August, the report said.

According to the report, the commanders of the investigations teams were called for a meeting on Tuesday to receive guidance on how to avoid the mistakes made in the Kibbutz Be'eri investigation.

The move follows criticism of the Shaldag Unit, which was the first to arrive at Be'eri on the morning of October 7, at 9:00a.m., and the Sayeret Matkal, which left the scene on the evening of October 7, seemingly without receiving permission to do so.

The Nir Oz investigation is expected to be one of the harshest and most complicated presented, since it has become a symbol of the abandonment prevalent during the surprise attack: Approximately one-quarter of the kibbutz's residents were murdered or taken hostage without any battles, and the first IDF soldiers arrived only after the first group of terrorists had already left the scene.

An IDF spokesperson responded: "The timetable for presenting the investigation of the battles in Nir Oz to the IDF Chief of Staff was delayed until after the investigation of the battles in Kibbutz Be'eri was publicized, since it has not yet been completed, and in accordance with the request of the investigating staff, which would like to investigate more deeply. The battle in Nir Oz is currently being investigated, and when it is completed, it will be presented transparently to the community's residents and after that to the public."