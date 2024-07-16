Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today, at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, held a three-hour meeting with the families of the field observers who were murdered at the Nahal Oz IDF Base on October 7.

Prime Minister Netanyahu listened attentively to the stories about the lives and heroism of each of the young women, felt the families' pain, and heard their requests and demands for an investigation into the events and for the commemoration of their daughters.

The Prime Minister answered their questions and said that matters would be thoroughly checked and that the lessons would be learned at all levels, including in the intelligence, operations, military and diplomatic spheres. He also promised to assist the parents in commemorating the young women and their legacy.

According to Channel 12 News, the families demanded the establishment of a state investigation committee. Netanyahu responded that "an investigation committee will be established only after the war."

Eyal Eshel, the father of Roni Eshel (of blessed memory), said, "We demand the establishment of a state investigation committee. If it is not established, these failures will never be corrected."

"The meeting with the Prime Minister was long. I regret that he does not understand the details of the Nachal Oz story. We came out with two promises: the Nachal Oz operations room that was burned will be preserved and turned into a heritage site, along with the memorial itself near Kibbutz Alumim. We received a promise that the memorial will be preserved for future generations - for the heroism of the observers."

Gili Leiboshor, the mother of Yael Leiboshor said, "We came here also demanding to bring our daughters' friends back home."

"There is no more room for other observers to be killed. The role of observers is to look at a screen and not avert their eyes. For negligence, there are consequences - everyone who was in the political and security level and looked away, we demand that they pay the price."

Erez Price, the father of Noa Price said, "We met with the Prime Minister who dedicated three hours to the families, he heard the girls' stories and got to know them. Ultimately, the Prime Minister also understands the significant events happened at Nachal Oz on October 7."