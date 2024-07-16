US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday hosted Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi, Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, and a senior Israeli interagency delegation for a meeting of the U.S.-Israel Strategic Consultative Group at the White House.

They were joined by senior representatives from their respective foreign policy, defense, and intelligence agencies.

The discussion centered on countering Iran’s threats to Israel and the broader region. Sullivan affirmed President Biden’s ironclad commitment to Israel’s security, including in the face of ongoing and reckless attacks against Israel by Lebanese Hezbollah. He emphasized that Israel has every right to defend itself against these attacks, and affirmed US support for a diplomatic resolution that permits Israeli and Lebanese families to safely and securely return to their homes.

They also discussed developments with respect to Iran’s nuclear program, and discussed mutual coordination on a series of measures to ensure that Iran can never acquire a nuclear weapon.

Sullivan, Blinken, Dermer, and Hanegbi also discussed developments in Gaza and progress towards a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

"The Israeli side affirmed its full support for the deal as outlined by President Biden and endorsed by the UN Security Council, G7, and countries around the world," a US readout of the meeting confirmed.