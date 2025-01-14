With only a week left in office, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will present his plan post-war Gaza on Tuesday, Axios reported citing three US officials.

The plan, which Blinken will lay out in a speech at the Atlantic Council think tank, will feature a governing alternative to that of Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Such a government will include a reformed Palestinian Authority, as well as elements from the international community and Arab states, who may even send troops to enforce security.

In his speech on Tuesday, Blinken is expected to reiterate his opposition to any permanent Israeli occupation of Gaza, the decrease of its territory, or the forced transfer of Arab Gazans.

"Blinken wants to try and shape the outcome of the war and he will make clear in his speech how he thinks Israel can turn its tactical wins against Hamas into strategic gains," one official told Axios.

The plan has been contentious both among State Department officials and with the Israelis and Palestinian Authority. Blinken's appointee to oversee the plan, Jamie Rubin, recently met with Israeli and PA officials and returned with a long list of reservations, from both sides, about the plan.

Blinken's speech comes as Israel and Hamas appear to be closer than ever to reaching a ceasefire and hostage deal.

In an interview with Newsmax on Monday, President-elect Donald Trump said: "We're very close to getting it done - and they have to get it done. If they don't get it done, there's going to be a lot of trouble out there - a lot of trouble like they have never seen before."

He added, “They will get it done. I understand there’s been a handshake and they’re getting it finished and maybe by the end of the week. But it has to take place.”