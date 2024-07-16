A Lebanese man accused of being a member of the Hezbollah terrorist organization and procuring drone components that were to be exported for use in attacks against Israel has been arrested in Germany, prosecutors said Monday, according to The Associated Press.

The suspect, identified only as Fadel Z. in line with German privacy rules, was arrested in Salzgitter in northern Germany on Sunday, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

He is suspected of membership in a foreign terrorist organization.

He joined Hezbollah in Lebanon by the summer of 2016, prosecutors said. This year, he allegedly started procuring components in Germany for the assembly of military drones, particularly engines, on the group’s orders.

On Monday, Fadel Z. was brought before a judge, who ordered him kept in custody pending a possible indictment.

In 2020, Germany issued a federal order outlawing Hezbollah in the country, and also took enforcement measures under the provisions of the order.

The order prohibits any contact with members of the organization and does not differentiate between its various arms - military, political or social. According to the order, any use of the organization's symbols and the organization's assets in Germany, if any, would be banned.

Subsequent reports indicated that Germany received intelligence information from Israel that helped formulate the declaration that Hezbollah will be outlawed.

The arrest comes amid continued tensions between Hezbollah and Israel. On Monday evening, Hezbollah terrorists fired a barrage of 20 rockets towards Kiryat Shmona and the surrounding area.

The barrage followed an attack by an Israeli aircraft on a car in Syrian territory, near the Lebanese border, on Monday afternoon.

According to reports in Syria, the attack targeted and eliminated businessman Muhammad Bara'a al-Katarji, who is close to the Assad regime and a commander in Hezbollah. The businessman who was eliminated served as a money changer who helped finance Hezbollah and other organizations in the region.