A poll published on Sunday by Channel 13 found that if the elections were held today, the National Unity Party would win 25 seats and the Likud would receive 21 seats.

Yesh Atid would receive 12 seats, Yisrael Beiteinu 11, Otzma Yehudit 10, Labor-Meretz 10, Shas nine, UTJ 8, Religious Zionists five, Hadash-Taal five, and United Arab List four.

Balad and Gideon Sa'ar's United Right would not pass the electoral threshold.

The poll also examined a scenario where a right-wing party is created by Avigdor Liberman, former Mossad Director Yossi Cohen, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennet, and Gideon Sa'ar.

Such a party would win 34 seats, with National Unity dropping to 14, the Likud to 18, and Yesh Atid to 10.