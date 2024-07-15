Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and senior Ministry officials met Monday with a delegation of ambassadors from India, representatives from the Indian metro, and representatives of leading Indian infrastructure companies.

The meeting focused on economic cooperation between the two countries, and speeding up infrastructure.

At the start of the meeting, Smotrich stressed Israel's economic resilience and the fiscal responsibility necessary in light of the war.

He also stressed the importance of the field of transportation in Israel, and the widescale investment which Israel has made in this area in recent years, noting the National Infrastructure Law, which significantly cut the timetables for infrastructure projects.

Smotrich also noted the close ties between the Israeli and Indian governments, and the importance of maintaining bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, data was presented regarding output growth and the high rate of population growth in Israel, which emphasizes the need for a significant mass transportation system.

"The economic cooperation between Israel and India bears enormous potential for both countries," Smotrich explained. "The State of Israel is on its way to unprecedented investments of hundreds of billions of shekel in the coming years, in infrastructure that encourage growth. With mass transportation initiatives around the country, with energy initiatives, aviation, and technology; on land, air, and sea. The housing market in Israel will soon undergo a dramatic change in construction methods and economic models for the entire market."

"I am glad of the meeting with the delegation of Indian infrastructure companies and wish it fruitful cooperation with the Israeli companies and the State of Israel."