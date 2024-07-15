עדותן המצמררת של שורדות השבי דניאל אלוני ובתה אמיליה פרויקט Remember

Project "Remember," which aims to visually illustrate the testimonies of October 7 victims to life, has published the chilling testimony of survivor Danielle Aloni and her daughter Emilia.

"We realized that we won't make it out alive," Aloni said in her testimony. "When I heard Emilia's screams, I decided that I would prefer us to die fast, by gunfire. I apologized to her, held onto her, we opened the window ready to die."

"Armed terrorists pulled us out through the window, with their guns trained on us. We thought we were waiting to be shot. But they just kidnapped us to Gaza."

Aloni detailed how her niece was grabbed from her hands, and she was threatened at gunpoint to allow her to go. In the tunnels, she saw people who were severely wounded, people bleeding from their faces, people who had seen their family members murdered in front of their eyes. "And my Emilia saw them as well," she noted.

"We will never forget the sight," she stressed, adding that "not a day goes by" that she does not think of her time in captivity.

Thus far, Project Remember has published the testimonies of Eitan Yahalomi, 12; Ela Elyakim, 8; and Elma Avraham, 85. Now, it brings to light Danielle's testimony, which tells how she hid from the Hamas terrorists on October 7, but was kidnapped together with her five-year-old daughter Emilia.