השריפה במסעדת אמא דוברות כבאות והצלה ירושלים

Firefighting crews worked to extinguish a large fire on Thursday evening in the Ima restaurant, a well-known establishment near the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem.

After approximately an hour, the firefighters managed to gain control of the fire until it was extinguished. Firefighters report severe damage to the restaurant's roof and there is a fear that the building may collapse."

Battalion Chief Oren Avrahami reported: "Firefighting crews from the Umah Station were called to the Ima restaurant on the corner of Shmuel Baruch and Ben-Tzvi streets in Jerusalem. Upon arriving at the scene, we noticed flames engulfing the restaurant's tiled roof. Due to the intensity of the blaze, additional crews were called to the scene and we immediately began vigorous actions to extinguish the fire, while searching the restaurant and nearby buildings to ensure no one was trapped."

תיעוד מהשריפה במסעדת אמא ליד שוק מחנה יהודה בירושלים צילום: מתנאל רחמים

"Actions were taken to extinguish the fire, both inside the building and from the outside using a crane. After stringent searches, no one was found trapped or injured in the building. However, substantial damage was caused to the building."

A fire investigator arrived at the scene to investigate the cause of the blaze.

credit: הערשי פרלמוטר - תיעוד מבצעי כב”ה מחוז ירושלים

