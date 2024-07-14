Greg, an eyewitness to the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump, spoke to the BBC about what he witnessed during the shooting that left the presidential candidate wounded and a bystander dead.

"We were having a party here all day," Greg said. "We all decided, hey, when we hear Trump up there, we're gonna walk up through the field, stand by the trees up there under the shade, and listen to the rally. We couldn't see him, but we could hear him."

He estimated that five to seven minutes after Trump began speaking, "we noticed a guy crawling, bear-crawling, up the roof of the building beside us, 50 feet away from us. So we're standing there, we're pointing at the guy crawling up the roof."

They could clearly see the rifle the gunman carried. "The police are down there, running around on the ground. We're like, 'Hey man, there's a guy on the roof with a rifle.' And the police are like, 'huh, what?' Like they didn't know what was going on. We're like, 'Hey, right here on the roof, we can see him from right here! We see him! He's crawling!"

"I'm thinking to myself, 'Why is Trump still speaking? Why have they not pulled him off the stage?' I'm standing there pointing at him for 2-3 minutes, Secret Service is looking at us from the top of the barn, I'm pointing at that roof, just standing there like this, and next thing you know, five shots rang out," Greg said.

Trump was struck in the ear and evacuated to the hospital. At least two bystanders were shot, one of whom died.