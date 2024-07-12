US President Joe Biden on Thursday told reporters that gaps remain between Hamas and Israel on a ceasefire and hostage release deal, but "the trend is positive".

"Six weeks ago, I laid out a detailed plan and that framework is now agreed on by both Israel and Hamas...there's still gaps to close. We're making progress. The trend is positive,” the President said.

Biden added that he would be sending a team to "hammer out the details."

He noted that he was determined to bring about an end to the Israel-Hamas war, which he added "should end now."