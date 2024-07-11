This morning (Thursday), the IDF presented to the residents of Kibbutz Be'eri the findings of the IDF investigation regarding the massacre that took place in the kibbutz on October 7.

The findings of the investigation are expected to be published to the public this evening.

The investigation was presented this morning to the kibbutz residents who are staying at the David Hotel at the Dead Sea, where most of the surviving kibbutz members were housed following their evacuation.

Haim Jelin, a resident of Kibbutz Be'eri and former head of the Eshkol Regional Council, said in an interview with Walla that "We knew most of the findings of the investigation. Will they make things better? Will they restore trust in the army or just open the wound? I don't know, everyone will take it differently. Everyone will go back to the moment they found themselves in the shelter. That's how we are all the time.''

"The investigation starts on Saturday morning, not before, not with how 300 terrorists reached the kibbutz. The real heroes are Be'eri's emergency squad. Five members of the emergency squad fell, and the few who were there prevented even deeper penetration into the heart of the settlement. The first IDF force arrived at 8:45, joined the emergency squad, and left the kibbutz to evacuate the wounded. After that, no one remained. There are very painful events, like the emergency squad running out of ammunition. The investigation will not bring back the murdered or the hostages, such as Amit Mann or the doctor who came to help and was murdered. They are the real heroes. We can only say thank you and embrace their families. There's nothing more to do."

One of the kibbutz residents present during the presentation of the investigation said: "It seems that the team conducted a serious and thorough investigation."

Another kibbutz member said about the conversation: "The tones rose a bit during part of the conversation, I left with mixed feelings. They presented the facts as they were but did not talk about the conclusions of the process nor about taking personal responsibility."

Sharon Sharabi, brother of Eli Sharabi, who is one of the remaining hostages, said: "The army acted weakly, and the leadership must draw conclusions. The brigade opened by saying 'We failed to defend Be'eri', and the army also acknowledges that there was a failure. Members of Be'eri's emergency squad were left alone."

"Massive forces entered the kibbutz only 12 hours after the terrorists. There was a failure here, people were slaughtered. I hope the IDF will draw conclusions regarding its leadership for the benefit of Israel's citizens. The people who failed need to step down."