Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held a discussion Tuesday morning on the preparation of the security establishment for the recruitment of members of the haredi sector into the IDF.

At the end of the discussion, Gallant approved the IDF's recommendation to issue the first recruitment orders to young haredim next month, "in accordance with the IDF’s absorption and screening capabilities, and after a significant process of refining the existing data regarding possible recruits is carried out.”

In addition, Gallant approved an information campaign aimed at informing the haredi population of their options for army and national service.

Gannalt and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi stated that "this is an operational need and a complex social issue" that requires the IDF to ensure that haredim are allowed to maintain their religious lifestyle even in the military while greatly increasing the numbers of haredim who are drafted as other sectors of Israel society are.

The move comes after the Supreme Court ruled unanimously last month that "at this time, there is no legal framework which allows differentiation between yeshiva students and others who are eligible for enlistment."

The ruling effectively ended the longstanding practice that haredi yeshiva students would be exempt from being drafted into the IDF.