On 7 July, the Israel Centre in Nijkerk, Netherlands, was defaced by anti-Israel activists. They smeared the building with paint and put up posters with inflammatory texts.

Christians for Israel, which runs the building, stated, "We deeply regret that this could have taken place. The environmental group 'Extinction Rebellion Netherlands' has claimed responsibility for the defacement via the social media platform X. Christians for Israel has surveillance footage of the two perpetrators, and we therefore assume that they will soon be apprehended and held liable for the damage caused."

"This vandalism and intimidation is totally unacceptable. Unfortunately, this is not the first time that organisations or individuals who speak out for Israel have been threatened or intimidated by anti-Israel activists. The Jewish community in our country faces this every day, and now so do we. We hope and expect politicians to take this incident seriously."

Director Frank van Oordt added: "As you often see with such actions, is that people act out of ignorance. This action is another example of that. If the activists knew what we stand for, they would not have carried out this action. We feel safe in our premises where we now have our wonderful summer exhibition. The building is guarded and absolutely safe for visitors. And to reassure Extinction Rebellion, our premises are completely climate-neutral."

Along with the center, local media reports that the pond at the National Military Museum in Soesterberg was filled with red coloring as another part of the protest against Dutch support of Israel.