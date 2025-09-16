At the Arutz Sheva Shomron Conference, produced with the Shomron regional council, Dutch Christian leader Jack Van Der Tang delivered a powerful message of solidarity with Israel and the Jewish people. Representing a growing movement of Christians worldwide, Van Der Tang declared that according to the bible, Judea and Samaria are an inseparable part of the land of Israel and called on the nations not to divide it.

“I believe that Judea and Samaria are part of Israel, and we are really fighting for it,” said Van Der Tang, who traveled from The Hague to attend the conference. “This day is very important to make a statement. I am here on behalf of many Christians—not only in the Netherlands but across the world—who understand the biblical truth about this land, the importance of Judea and Samaria to be part of Israel.”

Van Der Tang rejected claims that his stance is a lone voice. “That’s not true. I represent many more people than expected. The problem is that many are silent and afraid to stand up. I am not afraid. I speak loudly, and that’s what I’m doing.”

On the issue of sovereignty, Van Der Tang urged Israel to act decisively. “You can’t explain anything to the world; you have to do it. The world doesn’t understand. Just look at Gaza. Who would have thought three years ago that what happened there would happen? Hashem is in this. That’s what we see unfolding now.”

He described his work with Samaria Regional Council Governor Yossi Dagan as part of an international battle for truth. “It is a battlefield,” Van Der Tang admitted. “It’s not easy, but when you explain the scriptures from the Tanakh about the importance of Judea and Samaria to believers, and to Christians especially, people change their minds. That’s why what we are doing is so important.”

Quoting the prophets Joel and Isaiah, Van Der Tang warned of the consequences for nations that seek to divide Israel. “Joel says that if you divide Israel, you will be judged and stand trial before Hashem. Isaiah 60 says the nations that do not serve Israel will be destroyed. That is not a scripture I personally like—but it is the Word of God.”

Van Der Tang praised Dagan for his leadership, calling him “a man who understands the truth and is not afraid to fight for it.” He added that visiting Samaria in person has a transformative impact. “Even when you tell the story, it’s different than when you see it here with your own eyes. That’s why it’s important to bring people here. And when we come, we stay with friends in Samaria—not in hotels by the beach—because this is the heart of the land.”

Living in The Hague, home to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Van Der Tang has become deeply engaged in challenging the court’s rulings against Israel. He recalled the ICJ’s 2024 advisory opinion labeling Israel’s presence in Judea and Samaria as illegal. In response, he organized an unprecedented event two weeks earlier, gathering 1,000 participants from 40 nations.

“We could not advertise it, or thousands more would have come,” he explained. “Together we issued a decree based on the prophet Joel—that if you divide Israel, you will be judged. People told me the judges of the ICJ would never accept it because we are not a nation. But I believed God was with us.”

In what he described as a miracle, Van Der Tang was permitted to enter the Peace Palace and hand-deliver the decree, signed by representatives of Christian organizations and indigenous peoples, directly to the judges. “We are the only ones who have done this,” he said. “We warned them with scripture, and we stood for Israel.”

Looking ahead, Van Der Tang is working to establish a new global framework: a League of Christian Nations and Indigenous Peoples. “The goal is to create a strong voice for Israel in the world, one that can stand even in the United Nations. Instead of a League of Nations like the UN, we want a League of Christian Nations and Indigenous Peoples united for Israel.”

With unwavering conviction, Van Der Tang concluded that his fight is not only his own but part of a wider calling. “This is about biblical truth, about standing for Israel, and about ensuring the nations understand that Judea and Samaria are the heart of this land.”