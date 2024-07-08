Governor of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, Israel Ganz, in response to the statement of the outgoing major general of the Central Command Yehuda Fox:

“The idea that the IDF has to preserve the Palestinian Authority’s existence in order to maintain Israel’s security, is what has transformed Jenin and Shechem [Nablus] into Gaza, just a meter away from Netanya and Kfar Saba.

Unfortunately, the military and political leadership had their ears blocked when we received warnings over the past two years about the terror outbreak, as well as right before October 7th itself.

This idea has resulted in murderous attacks, and was demeaned by the terrorist organizations and Palestinian Authority. To this day, the military leaders continue to bury their heads in the sand when it comes to the danger posed by Palestinian Authority terrorists to the State of Israel.”

With regard to the statements made against the local leadership:

“In contrast to what was said, the official figures of the State of Israel indicate a drastic decline in problematic events in the area. Some people sat by idly when they knew the false and poisonous machinations of pro-Palestinian organizations were spreading evil slander about these communities in Israel and worldwide.

There were many times that the hard work by the authorities in promoting certain actions had to overcome the actions of other parties whose moves aggravated them and led to opposite outcomes.

Regrettably, the outgoing major general chose, during wartime, to focus the spotlight on obscure events that were not representative. The blood that has been spilt for three years was the blood of Jewish people who cried out and forewarned us. A focus on anything else is an injustice to the reality, the heroic residents, and the State of Israel’s image.”

In his speech, Fox said: "Unfortunately, in the last few months as well as in the last week, nationalist crime has reared its head, and under the cover of war, and the desire for revenge, it has sown chaos and fear among Palestinian residents who did not pose any threat. Unfortunately, the local leadership and the spiritual leadership, for the most part, did not see the threat as we did. It is deterred and does not find the strength to come out openly and oppose this."