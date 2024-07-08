A senior figure in the leadership of Judea and Samaria responded this evening (Monday) to the statements of outgoing Major General Yehuda Fox at the retirement ceremony at Central Command.

"Yehuda Fox behaved today like a bull in a china shop," said the official. "He always had difficulty reading the map in the settlement and caused very severe damage. An officer at his level is not supposed to create problems, but to promote solutions. During his tenure, it sometimes seemed he was eager to fight delinquent yout and not terrorists."

The official explained that "It was difficult for him to distinguish between actions on the fringes and behavior with the mainstream. He pretended to be an educator without understanding anything about it and caused increased tensions. He insisted on not listening to the advice he received from the settlement leadership and thought he was smarter than everyone and caused great damage. The spotlight he chose to turn on the subject in his speech today demonstrates his lack of understanding of the matter."

He noted that "Other regional commanders were wise enough to control the area properly. Fox lost control over Arab terrorism and lost direction with the Jewish population. He is now trying to blame his mistakes on the local leadership."

In conclusion, the official said that "The local leadership worked hard to restore trust between the settlers and the army after actions taken by Fox, who repeatedly made errors in judgment and did not understand the sensitivities at work."