The commander of the IDF Central Command Maj. Gen. Yehuda Fox is expected to step down from his position in the summer. He recently notified Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi of the decision

Fox told those close to him in recent months that he sees himself as part of the General Staff that failed on October 7th and that he must take accountability and end his tenure as others did.

The connection between operational activity in Judea and Samaria and what was or was not done against terror organizations in the Gaza Strip will be investigated after the war.

Since the war began, General Fox has taken a strong stance in fighting terror in his jurisdiction, especially in the Jenin and Tulkarem areas. Hundreds of terrorists have been eliminated and thousands have been arrested in the past six months.

Earlier on Monday, the chief of the IDF's Military Intelligence Directorate, Major General Aharon Haliva, announced his decision to leave the IDF due to his role in what many see as the greatest failure in the history of Zionism, which led to the murder of 1,200 and the kidnapping of 250.