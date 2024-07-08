Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzl Halevi received today (Monday) the findings of the investigation into the battle in Kibbutz Be'eri on October 7, which was commanded by Brig. Gen. Barak Hiram.

On Thursday, the IDF is expected to present the investigation to the residents of the kibbutz and to bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the battle for Be'eri. The public will be able to view the investigation as early as Thursday on the IDF website.

The inquiry into the massacre at B'eri will shed light on Hiram's conduct due to his part in the shelling incident at the home of Pesi Cohen, where many terrorists had barricaded themselves with hostages. In the meantime, the IDF has reported that it will complete the operational inquiries into the events of October 7th in the near future.

After the conclusion of the inquiries, they will first be presented to the communities of the southern settlements and kibbutzim, to the families of the abductees and the bereaved families, and then published on the IDF website.

In March, Halevi ordered IDF commanders to hold internal inquiries and detailed the nature of the war inquiry and its importance.

The investigation will include four main sections:

The development of the misconception of Gaza, with emphasis on the border, from 2018: This section will include an investigation of the development of intelligence and the misconceptions against Hamas, examining the components of the defenses, and the range of operational plans against the threat in the Gaza Strip.

Intelligence and the misconceptions of the enemy from 2018 to the outbreak of the war: The focus of this investigation will include several issues such as the assessment of the situation including strategy and intelligence, the scenarios and the responses to them, the development of surveillance capabilities, the intelligence control systems, and an opposing assessment at all levels.

The intelligence and decision-making process on the night of 7 October and the days preceding it: This section will include an examination of all the decisions made at all levels and the manner in which the situation was clarified and examined.

The period between 7 October and the three days after it: This section will include an examination of the use of force by all the bodies in the IDF, an analysis of the defensive battles in the Gaza Strip, and an examination of the readiness, manpower, orders and command and control.

In addition, five additional topics were set for interrogation: major battles and events that occurred during the fighting, the mobilization of reservists and the performance of the logistical systems, planning for endurance with emphasis on the continuity of function alongside ammunition and spare parts; collection and evacuation of casualties, and the continuity of function.