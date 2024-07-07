Tzvika, the father of Eitan Mor who was taken hostage on October 7, expressed opposition to the emerging deal in an interview this morning (Sunday) with Radio 103FM.

When asked if he is optimistic, he replied: "Yes, but the question is for whom. If Hamas is optimistic, I understand that Hamas will get what it wants."

"A deal in which we do not receive all the hostages at once, we endanger the absolute majority of them, is a deal in which we lose the achievements of the war. Let's look into the eyes of all the bereaved families, whose loved ones fell in the war to prevent the second October 7. So such a deal is not an optimistic deal."

He also shared: "Four months ago we received the last sign of life from Eitan. I cannot elaborate. I know that my son is at the bottom of the chain and he will not be released, certainly not at the beginning, I cannot agree to such a deal. Such a deal would bury my son there. For me, the word 'deal' is a euphemism for surrendering to a terrorist organization."

"The State of Israel is once again surrendering to a terrorist organization, once again not standing by its boundaries, but if I knew that all the hostages would be returned at once and we retained control of the Philadelphi and Netzarim corridors, which are the great achievements of the war, I can somehow consider such a deal, but it won't happen."

"How can it be that we are talking about a deal and we don't know the condition of our hostages? I demand that the State of Israel, as a regional power, bend Sinwar, find a price that even Sinwar will not be ready to pay."

Finally, he said: "What will surely break Sinwar's hope, if he knows that for every day he delays the return of the kidnapped to us, we take a kilometer from Gaza and annex it to the state."

"We all know that losing land is what speaks to them, but no one dares to talk about it. If the State of Israel says very clear things regarding the pressure on Sinwar, I assume that the nations of the world will also respect us and we will also see the hostages again sooner."