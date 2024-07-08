תיעוד: צה"ל חיסל מחבל מיחידת הרקטות של חיזבאללה דובר צה"ל

On Sunday night, an IDF aircraft struck and eliminated Hezbollah terrorist Mustafa Hassan Salman in the area of Qlaileh in southern Lebanon.

Hassan Salman was an operative in Hezbollah's Rockets and Missiles Unit, who took part in the planning and execution of numerous terror attacks against the State of Israel.

"The IDF will continue to operate against the threat of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in order to defend the State of Israel," a spokesman stressed.

Last week, the IDF eliminated a senior engineer in Hezbollah's aerial array.

The IDF confirmed: "A short while ago, the IAF operated in the area of Baalbek to strike and eliminate the terrorist Meitham Mustafa Altaar, a key operative in Hezbollah's Aerial Defense Unit."

"Meitham led many of the unit's activities and took part in the planning and carrying out of numerous terror attacks against the State of Israel. Meitham also flew to Iran multiple times, where he gained knowledge and assisted in building up the Hezbollah terrorist organization's force and arsenal of Iranian weapons.

"His elimination significantly harms the capabilities of Hezbollah's Aerial Defense Unit."