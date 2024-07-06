Dr. Yitzhak Yifat, one of the three paratroopers in an iconic photograph of the Western Wall, passed away Saturday at age 81.

Yifat was nicknamed "the crying paratrooper" after he was seen in the iconic photograph featuring three IDF paratroopers in front of the Western Wall on the day it was taken from the Jordanians in the Six Day War. One of the first soldiers to enter the Old City of Jerusalem, he served in Brigade 55. He was 24 years old when the photograph was taken, and is the soldier featured in the center of the photo.

The photograph was taken on June 7, 1967, by photographer David Rubinger. It has since become one of the most famous photos in the State of Israel's history.

Yifat later became a well-known obstetrician-gynecologist.

His funeral will take place Sunday at Moshav Ge'a, near Ashkelon in southern Israel.