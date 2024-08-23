A haredi soldier, Shlomo Zilberman, who is serving in the 'Hetz' company of the Paratroopers Brigade, explained to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant about the concept of keeping the Sabbath according to Rabbi Tam.

In a conversation with soldiers in the brigade, Gallant asked Zilberman about his military service and his understanding of the IDF as a haredi before enlisting. "I didn't know what the army was. They had to explain this to me," Zilberman told Gallant and said that he didn’t even know what the difference is between “red and black infantry boots."

He told Gallant about his personal values when he joined the IDF. "I am very strict about my values, keeping the Sabbath according to Rabenu Tam [which adds an extra 40 minutes to the ending time of the Sabbath].

“Do you know what Rabenu Tam is?" Zilberman asked Gallant and explained: "When you end the Sabbath, we observe an extra 40 minutes. This is very important to me. It is an integral part of my Sabbath."

He told Gallant about the commanders in his company and said: "I was stationed here and I am very happy."

Zilberman continued: "Everyone is supporting this, even the non-religious. If it continues, we will have a haredi army." Gallant replied: "As long as the army continues to fight." Zilberman replied with a smile: "You will have to wear a kippah [head covering]."