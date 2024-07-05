At least three people are dead and six injured after a drunk driver plowed into a group of people celebrating America's Independence Day in Manhattan Thursday evening.

Several families were attending barbeques in Corlears Hook Park in the Lower East Side when a Ford F-150 pickup truck sped past a stop sign and into the park, striking nine people.

Among those who were struck are a mother and her two young children.

Two women and a man were killed. A fourth victim is in extremely critical condition, and three are in serious condition.

The truck was on top of four of the victims when first responders arrived at the scene. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while a third succumbed at the hospital.

The driver was also taken to the hospital. Police stated that officers smelt alcohol on the driver.