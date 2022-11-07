A bus driver was caught Monday driving along Route 1, a highway linking Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, under the influence of alcohol, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

According to the report, the amount of alcohol in the driver's system was higher than the permitted concentration, and his license has been revoked for a period of thirty days.

The driver was noticed by traffic cops operating on Route 1 towards Jerusalem, after they identified his bus performing a traffic crime.

A squad car ordered the driver to stop and during the examination, the cops began to suspect that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. A "Yanshuf" test revealed that the driver had 288 micrograms of alcohol per liter of exhaled air - higher than the 50 permitted by law for those drivers who are operating public vehicles.

The driver has received an order to appear in court, and 10 punishment points on his license.

In addition, by order of a police commander, the driver's license has been revoked for a period of 30 days - the maximum a police commander can order.