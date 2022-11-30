A resident of Akko (Acre) in his 20s drove into a synagogue in the city.

The driver is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Initial reports reaching the police said that there had been an explosion at the site, and concerned residents who noticed what had happened called in local police officers.

Police officers from the Akko police station, who arrived at the scene, found that a vehicle had hit the synagogue, causing damage. The vehicle's driver resisted arrest, and attacked the police officers.

Following this, the driver was arrested and taken for questioning at the Akko police station, and his vehicle was confiscated.

Police intend to request on Wednesday that the suspect's arrest be extended.