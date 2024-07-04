Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today, at the Kirya in Tel Aviv, visited the Air Force operations center where he was briefed on operational activity in the various sectors of the war, including air defense assessments for future operations.

The Prime Minister thanked the Commander of the Air Force and his commanders and commended the activity of the Air Force in the war. He added the Air Force constitutes a main defensive and offensive component and is an essential arm for the security of the country.

Prime Minister Netanyahu stated, "I am here in the Air Force operations center. I received a comprehensive briefing from the Commander of the Air Force on its defensive and offensive activity on behalf of the State of Israel. Its contribution is immense and ongoing."

"In the difficult campaign regarding Lebanon, we have set a principle: Whoever harms us will pay the price. We are carrying this out. We know the road is yet long, but we are determined to restore the security to the north and to return the residents securely to their homes.

"Also participating in the visit were the Prime Minister's Chief-of-Staff, the Director of the National Security Council, the Prime Minister's Military Secretary, the Commander of the Air Force, the Air Force Chief-of-Staff and additional senior Air Force commanders and officers.