A seven-month-old baby was found in critical condition after being left in a hot car in Ashdod for two hours.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics who were called to the scene treated the child and evacuated him to Assuta Hospital.

MDA EMT Matanel Ben David said: "When we arrived at the house, we saw the baby unconscious with signs of heatstroke."

"We were told that he had been in a closed vehicle for a long time and after being in the vehicle was brought into the house. We gave him medical treatment and evacuated him to the hospital while he was in critical condition," he added.