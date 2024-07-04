רועי היזמי בבית האבלים באדיבות המשפחה

Nahal Brigade soldier Ro'i Hizmi, who was severely injured while fighting in Rafah, arrived at the home of his fallen comrade, Sergeant Ori Itzchak Hadad, to comfort Hadad's parents following their son's death.

Both young men had studied in the same yeshiva, and served together in the IDF.

During his visit, Hizmi recited the "Hagomel" blessing thanking G-d for saving him from death.

Hizmi, a student at the Itamar hesder yeshiva, is currently hospitalized in Soroka Hospital due to his severe injuries. He arrived from the hospital to comfort his friend's parents, Zion and Hava Hadad, and the rest of the family, at their home in Be'er Sheva in southern Israel.

It was during this visit that the family requested that Hizmi honor them by reciting Hagomel in their home, to thank G-d that he escaped the battle alive