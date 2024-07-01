It was cleared for publication this afternoon that Sergeant Ori Itzchak Hadad, 21, from Be'er Sheva, a soldier from the 931st Battalion, Nahal Brigade, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

During the incident in which Sergeant Ori Itzchak Hadad fell, an additional soldier from the Nahal Brigade was severely injured. The soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment. His family has been notified.

Earlier, it was reported that nine soldiers from the Itamar Yeshiva, a Hesder yeshiva whose students also serve in the military, were wounded today in an incident in Gaza. One soldier was seriously wounded, one was moderately wounded, and seven were lightly wounded.

The yeshiva stated, "In today's incident in Gaza, 9 students of the Itamar Yeshiva were wounded. We pray for their complete recovery."

The public was asked to pray for the recovery of Shmuel ben Bat Sheva, Roi ben Ruit, Eitan ben Sheli, Adiel ben Michal, Dvir ben Yael, Yanon ben Hagit, Levi ben Nachama, Amir ben Michal, and Tomer ben Keren.