The Hostages' Families Forum on Thursday issued a call for their relatives' freedom, demanding "liberty for those still held captive."

In a statement tying their demand to the US Independenc Day, the Forum said, "This July 4th, as the United States celebrates its independence, we're reminded that freedom remains elusive for 120 hostages, including eight US citizens, still held by Hamas."

"These hostages, men, women, children, and elderly from 24 nations are enduring horrific abuse for almost 9 months."

They added, "We urge the Israeli government to stand firmly behind its proposed deal. We call on the mediators and the international community to pressure Hamas to accept the deal and release all hostages immediately. True independence means freedom for all – we can't lose this moment."

"This Independence Day, we must demand liberty for those still held captive."