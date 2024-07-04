The criticism of Hamas by residents of the Gaza Strip is increasing as the war continues.

BBC published a video of a man injured as a result of the rescue operation of the four hostages in Operation Arnon, saying: “I’m one of you, but you are a cowardly people. We could have avoided this attack!”

It was also noted that the criticism after Operation Arnon increased especially regarding the concealment of hostages within the civilian population in general and in crowded places in particular.

Residents of the Gaza Strip said that they encounter more and more curses and insults against Hamas leaders on the streets, with some donkey owners in the Strip deciding as a protest to name the animals in their possession after Yahya Sinwar.

“People say things like, ‘Hamas has destroyed us’ or even call on God to take their lives,” said a resident of the Strip.

Another resident said: “They ask what the 7 October attacks were for - some say they were a gift to Israel.”

An anonymous Hamas worker told BBC: “I know from my work with the Hamas government that it prepared well for the attack militarily, but it neglected the home front. They did not build any safe shelters for people, they did not reserve enough food, fuel and medical supplies. If my family and I survive this war, I will leave Gaza, the first chance I get.”

At the same time, the report noted that public support for Hamas in Gaza is still very strong, and most blame Israel for their situation, but the voices expressing opposition to Hamas, both publicly and privately, are increasing.