Pro-Palestinian Arab protesters climbed the roof of Australia's Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday (local time), Reuters reported.

The protesters unfurled banners, including one saying “Palestine will be free”, and accused Israel of war crimes.

TV footage from the scene showed four people dressed in dark clothes on the roof of the building, unfurling black banners including one reading "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free".

One of the protesters began a speech using a megaphone accusing the Israeli government of war crimes.

"We will not forget, we will not forgive and we will continue to resist," the protester said, according to Reuters.

Police have rushed to the scene, reported Sky News Australia, which added that the incident occurred just after 10:00 a.m. local time.

Australia, like other countries, has seen both pro- and anti-Israel protests following Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel.

In November, hundreds of protesters gathered in Melbourne to demonstrate against Hamas and call for the release of the Israeli hostages, while a protest supporting Hamas and opposing Israel took place on the opposite side of the street.

In Sydney, 5,000 supporters of Israel joined a gathering to demand the release of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas, with some of the hostages' families in attendance.