Kiryat Shmona Mayor Avichai Stern announced Wednesday evening that Ilai Logassi was killed in battle in the Gaza Strip.

Stern added that Ilai is "the precious only child of municipal employee Smadar Logassi.

He eulogized, "Ilai was a brave warrior and an amazing man, the salt of the earth, who was wounded at the beginning of the war, but bravely insisted on returning and fighting as soon as he was on his feet again."

The mayor added: "I am writing these lines in complete shock and under unbearably deep pain. Dear Smadar, the whole of Kiryat Shmona embraces and hugs you, our city lost one of its finest sons and heroes today! Rest in peace Ilai, and may we all be worthy of your sacrifice."