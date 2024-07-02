Rabbi Yishai Engelman, a teacher at the Maaleh Adumim Yeshiva, suffered severe injuries after an explosive device detonated during a battle in Gaza.

His father, Rabbi Aharon Engelman, who teaches in the Maalot Yeshiva, asked that the public pray for his son's recovery.

"Our dear son, Yishai, the son of Miriam, was injured by an explosive device in Gaza. He underwent an operation at Soroka Hospital," the elder Rabbi Engelman said.

He added that his son is in serious condition, "in an induced coma for recovery. We are praying for a quick and complete recovery, for him and all the other ill of Israel."

A few months ago, while speaking to soldiers, Rabbi Yishai Engelman noted the unity revealed during the war, adding, "We have no other option. We learned and we found that there is no option other than living together. This is the task placed before each of us."

"Each person can take this with him on the day after the war," he added then. "We can believe that this is infinite, that each person's light is unlimited. This could change our lives and the lives of those in our society, who we meet in daily life."