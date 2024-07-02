The State Attorney's Office responded on Monday to the appeal of MK Waleed Alhwashla (Ra’am), who requested that the immunity of Minister Orit Strock be removed after she called the members of Ra’am “terrorists”.

This past May, Strock said that "there will no longer be a government in Israel with this party which is a terrible beast of prey in sheep's clothing, terrorists in a tie and a suit with a sweet smile."

"The biggest disgrace was when the Israeli government relied on 61 votes, some of which, not one or two, were the votes of terrorist supporters - and today everyone knows that," she added.

The State Attorney's Office’s letter of rejection of Alhwashla’s request, published in Haaretz, stated that "this is a statement that is protected under freedom of expression in general, and freedom of political expression - the protection of which is particularly broad."

The letter also stated that "there is nothing in these statements to establish the substantive basis required for the opening of a criminal investigation."