The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and Crowell & Moring LLP filed a federal lawsuit today against Iran, Syria, and North Korea over their support for the Hamas massacre of October 7.

The lawsuit is meant to hold the countries that supported and aided Hamas accountable for the massacre committed by the terrorist organization. The lawsuit demands compensation under the American law that states that countries that sponsor terrorism are not immune from lawsuits.

According to the lawsuit, the three countries provided Hamas and other terrorist organizations with tactical, military and financial support that enabled the terrorist organizations to carry out the massacre.

Over 125 plaintiffs were named in the lawsuit, including American citizens who were killed or wounded during the massacre and the family members of those who were killed or wounded.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt stated, "Iran is the world’s leading state sponsor of antisemitism & terror. The regime, along with Syria & North Korea, must be held responsible for their role in the 10/7 attack – the largest antisemitic attack since the Holocaust. We're putting all of ADL's weight behind this effort."