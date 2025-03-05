David Schwimmer calls on Hollywood to take a stand against antisemitism, urging his peers to speak out against Jewish hate. Speaking at the Anti-Defamation League’s annual "Never Is Now" conference in New York on Tuesday, Schwimmer emphasized the importance of using one’s platform to combat bigotry and discrimination.

The "Friends" star has been a vocal advocate against antisemitism, previously urging Elon Musk to ban Kanye West from X (formerly Twitter) due to his antisemitic remarks. At the conference, Schwimmer reiterated the responsibility that comes with influence.

“My career has given me an incredible platform—a chance to talk about issues that matter to me, and, on a good day, a chance to be heard over the noise that drowns too many people out,” he said. “With that privilege comes a responsibility to use my voice—especially in moments of danger, bigotry, and violence.”

Quoting Holocaust survivor and Nobel Laureate Elie Wiesel, Schwimmer stated, “The opposite of love is not hate, it’s indifference.” He elaborated: “What is indifference? It’s inaction. It’s silence. In times of danger, it might feel safer to stay quiet, to avoid drawing attention, to hide. But here’s the truth: Now is not the time to disappear. Now is the time to show up, to reach out, to connect, to find strength in our community, and to raise our voices together.”

Schwimmer addressed those in Hollywood hesitant to speak out for fear of being perceived as “political,” stressing that standing against antisemitism is not about taking a stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“I wish you would stand up. I wish you would speak out—because your voice would mean so much to your fans who love you, to your community members who need you, to people who could use just a little solidarity right now from someone they respect and admire,” he urged. “You don’t have to say anything political. Nobody’s asking you to solve the conflict in the Middle East. Just say that you stand with your Jewish friends, colleagues, and neighbors against hatred and discrimination.”

Schwimmer acknowledged that speaking out can come at a personal cost. He shared that his advocacy has led to threats and lost relationships.

“But I’ve also found incredible moments of meaning and solidarity. I want to remind you that there are so many good people out there who have our backs—amazing allies. We will get through this together. Our spirit is unbreakable, our joy irrepressible.”

He then directed a message to Jewish figures in Hollywood who have remained silent amid rising antisemitism worldwide, “Some are working behind the scenes, privately, in their own way. But so many have chosen not to say anything publicly at all. And if I could say one thing to them: I really wish you would.”