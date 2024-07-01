An Air Europa flight flying from Madrid, Spain, to Tel Aviv, Israel, landed at the Rome Leonardo da Vinci–Fiumicino Airport (FCO), following a diversion earlier Monday morning, AviationSource News reported.

The flight UX1301, a Boeing 787-9, made a delayed departure out of Madrid–Barajas Airport (MAD) on Monday morning, leaving at 9:16a.m. local time instead of the scheduled 8:30a.m.

However, the flight declared a general emergency while in transit over Italy.

The aircraft is four years old, and has been in active service with Air Europa since it was delivered from the factory in February 2020, AviationSource News reported.

The nature of the emergency prompting the expedited diversion is not yet known, the site added.