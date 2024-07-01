IDF Major General (res.) Yitzhak Brik warned Monday morning that if the tensions on Israel's northern border escalate to an all-out war, it will be a "disaster" for Israel.

In an interview with i24NEWS, Brik said, "We are, in general, headed towards the next disaster, because the ones running the war and who brought enormous trauma eight months ago are going to take another step, G-d forbid. And then it won't just be the north and south's problem but all of Israel's problem."

Slamming Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Brik said that the issue is "Gallant and Herzi Halevi, who are off their rockers."

"They do not understand what is happening around them, and faced with the great disaster, they are not preparing the army for the even greater disaster which is coming."

Brik added: "They are still talking about attacking Hezbollah - something which will destroy the country. People are off their rockers. And Netanyahu is signing as a rubber stamp. I suggest he stop listening to such suggestions, because they will bring destruction on the country."

Brik added that at the start of the war, he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, when there was a suggestion to attack Hezbollah parallel to Hamas. Brik warned Netanyahu against doing this, warning him of the potential consequences. According to Brik, Netanyahu accepted his position, and ordered a halt to the plans.