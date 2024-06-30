The first round of elections for the French Parliament was held on Sunday, after the President, Emmanuel Macron, announced flash elections.

Initial polls show that President Macron’s party has dropped to third place after the extreme left and right parties, with Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella’s party winning 34%, and the left-wing parties with 28.1%.

President Macron’s party came in third with only 20.3% of the votes.

The Republican party came in fourth with 10.2% of the votes.

Marine Le Pen said a short while after the polls closed: "Democracy has spoken."

Alongside Le Pen, the National Rally party, led by Jordan Bardella, brought in a wave of young votes to the party and there is a chance he may even become the Prime Minister of France.

The law in France requires that the candidate in each district must obtain at least 50% of the votes and in the case that he did not obtain the required majority, must stand for another round of elections against the candidate who came in second. The second round will take place in a week, on July 7, when the full composition of the parliament is expected to be clear.

David Attia, a Jewish candidate in the elections, spoke to Israel National News - Arutz Sheva about the importance of the elections and the fate of the Jews of France.

Attia is a candidate for Paris’ twelfth conscription seat in the 2024 French Legislative General Election and is running against seven other candidates in the Union de la Droite in France, which is a coalition of right-wing parties primarily composed of The Republicans (Les Républicains - LR), the Union of Democrats and Independents (UDI), and The Centrists (LC). This alliance aims to consolidate right-wing and center-right political power.

According to Attia, these elections are exceptionally important because of the danger of the potential rise of the extreme left, after the moderate left and extreme left merged and include pro-Hamas and anti-Israel Islamists.

Attia says that his party intends to strengthen personal security in France, in general, and security of the Jews, in particular, by deporting illegal immigrants, and fighting Islamists, including outlawing them and prohibiting the entry of members of the Muslim Brotherhood into France.