A group of Israeli singers and artists united on one stage on Thursday evening, in a musical show of support at Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv, aimed at calling for the return of the 120 hostages who are still in the captivity of Hamas and commemorating the victims of the Nova Music Festival in Re’im.

Among those who appeared on stage were Assaf Amdursky, Benaia Barabi, Berry Sakharof, Hadag Nahash, Hatikva 6, Zehava Ben, Mosh Ben Ari, Ninet Tayeb and Shabak Samech.

Tens of thousands of people participated in the event, which began with a moment of silence in memory of the 405 people who were murdered during the Nova Music Festival on October 7.

The funds collected from the sale of the tickets will finance the activities of the Nova Project for the commemoration of the fallen, support for families who have lost their loved ones, and accompanying the survivors in their journey of mental and physical healing.