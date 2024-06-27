An Oketz dog caused an uproar after it was filmed attacking a Gaza resident in her home in Jabaliya.

Israel was attacked in the Arab world and the video of the attack sparked a wave of hatred towards Israel, but it turns out that this is a dog that was kidnapped by Hamas.

Hamas kidnapped the dog with all its equipment on it, boobytrapping it with explosives to injure the IDF forces. While the dog was held by Hamas, he was recorded attacking a Gazan woman. The report was published on the Qatari Al-Jazeera channel, which is affiliated with Hamas.

"The woman was sleeping in her bed in the Jabaliya refugee camp, what a crime," the news channel attacked the report. Daulat Abdullah a-Tanana, who was injured in the attack, told Al Jazeera: "The dog attacked me and dragged me while I was sleeping. He dragged me from my bed to the entrance of the house. I seriously hurt my hand and now I am suffering from an injury. The Jews attacked me with the dog."

To be noted that Hamas killed the dog and then boobytrapped it with explosives. An IDF force managed to reach the dog’s body and neutralize the charges. On Wednesday the dog's body was returned to Israel and brought to the IDF unit for burial.