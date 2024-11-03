During the limited, localized, targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence by the 36th Division, troops from Shayetet 13 (naval commando unit), the Yahalom Unit, and the Oketz K9 Unit, with support from the 282nd Brigade, conducted a raid on a Hezbollah terrorist compound. According to the IDF, Hezbollah intended to use this compound to plan and execute an infiltration into Israeli territory and attacks on IDF troops.

Within the compound, the soldiers located underground infrastructure and hideouts equipped with logistical and medical supplies for prolonged stays, military tents, and pits stocked with weapons.

The troops also located and destroyed rocket launchers, high-powered explosives ready to be activated, anti-tank missiles, mortar shells, AK-47 rifles, surface-to-air missiles, and a launcher concealed in a mountain on a several-meter track aimed directly at civilian communities in northern Israel.

During the raid, the troops encountered a terrorist cell positioned underground and eliminated him.

The areas above and below the combat compound were dismantled by the troops, during which secondary explosions were observed.